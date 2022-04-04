Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 783,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,683,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.36% of DENTSPLY SIRONA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 454,358 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 27,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

