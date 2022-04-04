Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,301,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSH opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $829,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,771 shares of company stock worth $3,750,245. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

