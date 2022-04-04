Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report issued on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE ALTG opened at $13.79 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $446.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 242,550 shares of company stock worth $3,168,945. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

