Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,903 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

