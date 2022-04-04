Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

PGR opened at $115.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $117.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

