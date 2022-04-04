Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $149.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.17. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $157.69.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

