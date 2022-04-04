Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,906 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,922,000 after buying an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 124.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $41.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

