Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $123.09 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

