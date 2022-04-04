Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 80.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in argenx by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in argenx by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in argenx by 341.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after buying an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in argenx by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after buying an additional 80,790 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX opened at $325.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.76. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $356.78.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

