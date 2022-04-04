Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.