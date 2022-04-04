AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

AMCX opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AMC Networks by 568.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

