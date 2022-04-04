AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.
AMCX opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AMC Networks by 568.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks (Get Rating)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
