Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Insider Stephen Le Page Purchases 100,000 Shares

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) insider Stephen Le Page purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($40,607.81).

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus stock opened at GBX 31.80 ($0.42) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.68. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 32 ($0.42).

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.