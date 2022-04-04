Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) to announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,497,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Amedisys by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

