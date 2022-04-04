America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $396.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.60.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 11.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

