America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATAX. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a current ratio of 19.18. The firm has a market cap of $396.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $7.11.

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 11.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

