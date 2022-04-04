América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Financial Survey

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares América Móvil and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 19.73% 23.91% 5.09% Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for América Móvil and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 4 1 0 2.20 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

América Móvil currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.21%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Orbsat.

Risk & Volatility

América Móvil has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares América Móvil and Orbsat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $42.20 billion 1.67 $3.87 billion $2.92 7.46 Orbsat $5.69 million 4.27 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

América Móvil beats Orbsat on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About América Móvil (Get Rating)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, TracFone, Straight Talk, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 287 million wireless voice and data subscribers. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Orbsat (Get Rating)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

