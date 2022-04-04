American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $7.64 on Thursday. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $217.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 211,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,139 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

