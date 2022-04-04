American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

AVD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 21.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 47.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 193.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 93,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 61,386 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

