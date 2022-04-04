Americana Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Corteva by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 804.1% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $59.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

