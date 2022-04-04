Americana Partners LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth $71,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

