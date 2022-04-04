Americana Partners LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,690 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 207,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 90,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 71,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

GAB stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

