Americana Partners LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Corteva by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in Corteva by 804.1% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

CTVA opened at $58.29 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

