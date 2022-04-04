Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.25.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $297.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $234.71 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.03.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.