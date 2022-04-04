AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ABC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.86.

Shares of ABC opened at $156.52 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.72. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

