Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. Amplifon has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Amplifon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.