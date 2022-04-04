Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. Amplifon has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.
Amplifon Company Profile (Get Rating)
