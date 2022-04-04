Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after buying an additional 496,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.31. Astec Industries has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

