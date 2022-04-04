Analysts Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 million and the highest is $2.05 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $4.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $4.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.91 million, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $24.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Field Trip Health.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTRP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,349. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.74.

Field Trip Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.