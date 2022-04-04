Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.13. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

SFST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SFST stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.09. 13,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,633. The firm has a market cap of $399.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $65.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,304,000 after buying an additional 83,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,322,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.