Analysts Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will report sales of $66.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $66.30 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $54.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $290.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $343.89 million, with estimates ranging from $340.22 million to $349.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUMO. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

