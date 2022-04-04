Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 788,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,600,152. The firm has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

