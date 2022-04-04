Analysts Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agenus by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,831,000 after buying an additional 1,066,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Agenus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,405,000 after buying an additional 154,875 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 1,950,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agenus by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 485,391 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $660.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

