Analysts Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Agenus reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.14. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agenus by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 993,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Agenus by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 182,629 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agenus by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Agenus by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

