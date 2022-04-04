Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.66 Million

Brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) to post sales of $332.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.57 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $319.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312 over the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 132,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 682,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $79.39. 422,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,633. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.48. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.