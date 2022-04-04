Analysts Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) to post sales of $26.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.84 million and the lowest is $24.80 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $32.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $104.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $104.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $121.20 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $122.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth $11,422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth about $10,339,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 269,504 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. Vapotherm has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $374.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -1.07.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

