Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post $17.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.38 billion to $18.56 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $18.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $73.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.88 billion to $75.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.04 billion to $81.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,725,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,136,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 157,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 77,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 26,968 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

