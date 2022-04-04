Analysts Set Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) PT at C$15.35

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

TSE:ARR traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.74. 39,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,145. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.27 million and a P/E ratio of -67.86. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.63.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.99 million.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.