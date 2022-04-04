Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target at C$170.35

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$170.35.

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

CM stock opened at C$151.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$123.26 and a twelve month high of C$167.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$160.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$152.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total value of C$1,177,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$384,815.40. Insiders sold 17,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,687 in the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

