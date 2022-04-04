Analysts Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT at C$14.50

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$12.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$10.74 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 288.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,390.91%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

