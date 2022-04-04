Analysts Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Target Price at $16.86

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE CNX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.76. 2,080,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CNX Resources by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in CNX Resources by 33.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in CNX Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,717 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

