Analysts Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) PT at $32.50

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.28. 71,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,284. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

