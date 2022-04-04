Analysts Set Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) PT at €19.34

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.34 ($21.25).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($19.56) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.16) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($19.23) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €16.74 ($18.40). The company had a trading volume of 50,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.13. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €13.26 ($14.57) and a 52-week high of €21.68 ($23.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.55 and a 200 day moving average of €16.47.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.