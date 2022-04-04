Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target at $30.88

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

GoodRx stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,445. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.96, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in GoodRx by 65.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 31.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 41,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoodRx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

