Analysts Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Target Price at $624.20

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $624.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,158,000 after buying an additional 461,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,868,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock opened at $490.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $307.19 and a 12 month high of $891.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.05 and its 200 day moving average is $561.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

