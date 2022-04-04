Analysts Set UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Price Target at $8.50

Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Several research firms recently commented on UPH. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
UPH opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.
