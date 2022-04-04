Analysts Set Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) PT at $14.88

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

ZYXI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,782. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $246.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.89. Zynex has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zynex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,919.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 518,927 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 208,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 43,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

