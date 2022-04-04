Analyzing CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

56.9% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CAE and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 1 1 6 0 2.63 Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

CAE presently has a consensus price target of $41.71, suggesting a potential upside of 59.15%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 152.96%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than CAE.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 3.23% 6.49% 2.64% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CAE and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.26 billion 3.68 -$35.77 million $0.28 93.61 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 11.74 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -62.85

Byrna Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAE. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CAE beats Byrna Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers. The Defence and Security segment offers a portfolio of training centers, training services, and simulation products across the air, land, naval, and public safety market. The Healthcare segment includes patient simulation, interventional and imaging simulation, center management solutions, and learning modules. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.