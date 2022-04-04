Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Anaplan reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Shares of PLAN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.33. 9,871,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,387,077. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.92. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $138,471,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $60,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

