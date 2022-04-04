Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

AVXL stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

