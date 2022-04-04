Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ANDE has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24. Andersons has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

In other news, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $1,246,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,419 shares of company stock worth $5,158,140. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

