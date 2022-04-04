Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $436.45 Million

Analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will post $436.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.27 million and the highest is $443.20 million. Angi posted sales of $387.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

ANGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Angi has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Angi by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

